ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. --The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs the public's help with a homicide investigation.
On July 12, ECSO deputies responded to a scene on Olive Road just east of Palafox intersection. A 2008 red Toyota Prius was parked in the roadway.
Located in the driver seat was Brian Keith Abercrombie.
Abercombie sustained an apparent gun shoot wound and succumbed to his injury prior to the ECSO arriving on the scene.
Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 433-STOP or the ECSO at 436-9630.
