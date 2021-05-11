The European Union could be on the verge of welcoming American travelers.

A proposal released a week ago would restrict entry to people from countries with low COVID-19 infection rates.

A key part of the plan is something called a digital green certificate, which travelers to Europe would carry to prove they've been vaccinated or are immune to the virus.

If you're planning to travel to Europe, one expert says to keep these things in mind:

1. Do your research. Each individual member nation will decide when and how to relax border restrictions. Check to make sure you meet the requirements, as rules are still being amended.

2. Get vaccinated.

3. You'll need a negative COVID-19 test to fly back to the United States. That's regardless of whether you've been vaccinated.