Facebook users can now ask the company's oversight board to remove posts.
The court-like system was created last year.
For the first six months, the oversight board only heard appeals from users who have had their own content removed by Facebook. Now, the board will also hear appeals from people want content taken down after Facebook moderators have opted to leave them in place.
The tech company announced the changes Tuesday by tweeting the board will make independent judgments on what to leave up and what to take down.
