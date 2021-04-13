Fallen Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans, who was killed as the result of an attack on the Capitol on April 2, will lie in honor in the Capitol Rotunda. Evans, an 18-year veteran of the Capitol Police, died while protecting the Capitol from an individual who brandished a knife after ramming his vehicle into a police barricade along the perimeter of the Capitol.
Fallen Capitol Police Officer William "Billy" Evans Lies in Honor at Capitol
