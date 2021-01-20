PENSACOLA, Fla. --FBI Jacksonville has taken Jesus Rivera of Pensacola, Florida into custody for his role in the riot and assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia has charged Rivera with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on capitol buildings or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.
Rivera was arrested in Pensacola without incident on Wednesday, January 20.
He was arrested by special agents from the FBI Jacksonville Pensacola Resident Agency working with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.
