A suspect was shot and wounded by law enforcement just outside the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in McLean, Virginia, Monday evening, according to the FBI's Washington Field Office.
"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021. An individual involved in a security incident outside Central Intelligence Agency Headquarters in McLean, VA, emerged from his vehicle with a weapon and was engaged by law enforcement officers," a statement from the field office said.
"The subject was wounded and has been transported to a hospital for medical attention. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances," the statement continued.
The suspect initially drove up to the CIA's gates late Monday morning and made statements suggesting there was a bomb in their vehicle, according to a law enforcement official and another source familiar with the incident.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
