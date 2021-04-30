The FDA has announced it is taking steps to ban menthol flavored cigarettes and all flavored cigars within the next year.

The FDA has attempted to get rid of menthol cigarettes several times, but the federal agency has received pushback from Big Tobacco and members of Congress.

The CDC says more than a third of all the cigarettes sold in the U.S. are menthol flavored. Studies show communities of color, low-income populations and LGBTQ individuals are more likely to use those products.

Health officials say banning menthol would prevent 630,000 tobacco-related deaths over 40 years, with more than a third of them African Americans.

The FDA has not said when the ban will go into effect. Instead, it promised that it will work toward developing a regulation banning these products.