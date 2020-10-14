PENSACOLA, Fla. – Agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Stacy Paul Wilson, 51, of Pensacola, on twenty-five counts of obscene material possession depicting child sexual conduct.
FDLE agents served a search warrant this morning at Wilson’s home and found a desktop computer that contained the child pornography.
According to the FDLE, the images and videos depicted children as young as four years old engaged in sex acts.
Wilson was arrested today and booked into the Escambia County Jail.
The Office of the State Attorney, 1st Judicial Circuit, will prosecute this case.
For tips on keeping your children safe online, visit the Secure Florida website at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.
