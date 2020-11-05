UPDATE: The 96th Test Wing emergency services contained and cleared the area of the fire that occurred at approximately 11:30 a.m.
The fire occurred at the Air Force Research Lab’s High Explosive Research and Development Facility.
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla.--The 96th Test Wing first responders are on the scene of a fire that occurred in a building on Eglin Main at approximately 11:30 a.m.
One injury has been reported.
The individual was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
The first responders remain on scene.
The incident is under investigation.
For more information, please contact the Team Eglin public affairs office at 882-3931.
