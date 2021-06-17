Going out with a bang -- or running out of it?
If you want to celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, business owners are suggesting you buy them as soon as possible.
According to the nation's largest fireworks retailer, Phantom Fireworks, there may be a shortage for the second-straight year.
Sales of fireworks skyrocketed last year as people decided to have their own party in their backyards.
As far as public fireworks displays, the Walt Disney Company announced nightly fireworks displays will resume at the Orlando resort starting July 1 and in California on the Fourth of July.
