Fisher-Price is recalling 120,000 of its 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers after it says four infants died from suffocation.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says inclined products such as gliders, soothers, rockers and swings are not safe for babies to sleep in.
Parents are being told to immediately stop using the recalled products.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. To obtain a refund, consumers should visit Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com, and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
