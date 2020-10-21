OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A Shalimar man faces five felonies after authorities say he randomly punched a McDonald’s customer at the drive-thru, threatened the manager with a cleaver, and then struck two Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to help.
The OCSO was called to 1189 Eglin Parkway in Shalimar around 8:30 Tuesday night in reference to an armed disturbance.
Officials say the first victim, an 18-year-old Shalimar resident, says the man walked up to his car at the drive-thru window and without warning punched him in the face before grabbing him and biting his right finger.
They say the man, later identified as 40-year-old Xue Chen of Fifth Avenue, left but came back and approached the restaurant manager with a large cleaver in an aggressive manner.
According to authorities two deputies found the suspect standing by the door of another restaurant at 1193 Eglin Parkway where he ignored their commands to stop and shut the door on them.
They say Chen was tased inside the restaurant without showing any effect, and proceeded to hit one deputy in the head with a chair and punch another in the chest before being restrained.
Chen is charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting with violence.
