Florida woman tried to flush meth down toilet during drug raid, deputies say

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) -- Investigators said a Florida woman flushed meth down the toilet when deputies arrived to search her home.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office said it had a search warrant to enter a home in Freeport on May 20.

When they went inside, deputies said they found Jennifer Cotton, 46, in her bathroom attempting to flush meth.

Officers said they also found a safe with 60 grams of meth in the bedroom of John Hartley, 63. Deputies said Joseph Byrd, 53, had about four grams of meth in his wallet.

Cotton was charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Byrd was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

Hartley faces charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia.