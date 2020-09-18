Nearly 30 million Americans told the Census Bureau they didn't have enough to eat last week
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. --Food and water will be distributed at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 through Monday, Sept. 21 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally:

AMC Movie Theater - 9 Mile Rd. (parking lot)

161 East Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32526

Brent Athletic Park - Baseball Field

4711 North "W" St.

Pensacola, FL 32505

Brownsville Community Center

3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola

Casino Beach Parking Lot

Pensacola Beach

Century Industrial Park (Warehouse parking lot)

6081 Industrial Blvd., Century, FL 32535

Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center

6405 Wagner Road in Pensacola.

Point Church

13801 Innerarity Point Road, Pensacola, FL 32507

