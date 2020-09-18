ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fl. --Food and water will be distributed at the following locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 through Monday, Sept. 21 in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally:
AMC Movie Theater - 9 Mile Rd. (parking lot)
161 East Nine Mile Road, Pensacola, FL 32526
Brent Athletic Park - Baseball Field
4711 North "W" St.
Pensacola, FL 32505
Brownsville Community Center
3200 W. DeSoto St., Pensacola
Casino Beach Parking Lot
Pensacola Beach
Century Industrial Park (Warehouse parking lot)
6081 Industrial Blvd., Century, FL 32535
Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center
6405 Wagner Road in Pensacola.
Point Church
13801 Innerarity Point Road, Pensacola, FL 32507
