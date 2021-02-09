The second impeachment trial for former President Donald J. Trump begins
MORE US AND WORLD NEWS
Bill Cassidy joins five other Republican senators who broke ranks to vote that Trump's impeachment trial is constitutional
- By Manu Raju and Caroline Kelly, CNN
- Posted
- By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER, MARY CLARE JALONICK and JILL COLVIN, Associated Press
- Updated
- By Ignacio Grimaldi and Mitchell McCluskey, CNN
- Updated
- By FARNOUSH AMIRI Report for America/Associated Press
- Updated
- By Maggie Fox, CNN
- Updated
- By JACQUES BILLEAUD, Associated Press
- Updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.