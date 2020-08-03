DESTIN, Fla. --A Fort Walton Beach man died Saturday after diving into the water around Crab Island near Destin.
Witnesses say 40-year-old Craig Hanrahan dove off the center console boat around 3:15 p.m. and was seen floating face down moments later.
Hanrahan was loaded onto a pontoon boat and rushed to the Coast Guard Station, but was later pronounced dead at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
44-year old Travis Forbes of Georgia was critically injured June 27th in a similar accident at Crab Island.
