Costco plans to bring back popular features including its food court and free samples.
Costco will bring back its fan-favorite food court, which sells already-made products such as pizza, hot dogs, salads, sandwiches, desserts and more, and its enticing free samples, which allows you to try products before buying.
The coronavirus pandemic curtailed, or shut down, those operations.
Costco said it will carefully watch what states allow as regulations loosen.
Food courts could see outdoor seating return, and free samples will most likely be offered in to-go bags to carry out of the store.
