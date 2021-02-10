GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - George County Sheriff’s Office Investigators have identified a suspect in a shooting that occurred in the Benndale Community on Sunday, February 7th.

Officials say 18-year-old Harold Latrell Edwards of Biloxi is wanted for one count of attempted murder and one count of shooting into a motor vehicle. Warrants have been signed, and Edwards should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking that you do not approach Edwards. If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact your local law enforcement, Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers, or call 911.

The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers is available for reporting anonymous crime tips by calling 877.787.5898. The Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers can be accessed by internet at the following address: mscoastcrimestoppers.com or through the George County Sheriff’s Office website www.GeorgeCountyMSSheriff.com.