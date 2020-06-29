DESTIN, Fla. -- A Georgia man was pulled from the water unconscious after diving off a pontoon boat and hitting his head on the bottom of Crab Island near Destin around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon, June 27th.
Two men on the boat with the 40- year old pulled him quickly fro the water and began CPR.
The man told them he could not feel his arms just before he lost consciousness. He was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.
His current status is unknown.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office wants to share these safety tips from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons:
Never dive into shallow water. Always inspect the depth of the water to make sure it is deep enough for diving.
If you have any doubt, enter feet first always.
Never dive into above-ground pools.
Do not drink alcohol before or during swimming, diving, or boating. Alcohol affects balance, coordination, and judgement.
