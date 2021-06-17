General Motors is planning a major push in electric vehicle technology and production over the next few years.

The company says it will increase its EV and AV investments to $35 billion through 2025

That includes building two new battery cell plants in the U.S. on top of plants in Ohio and Tennessee that are currently being built.

GM says, all told, it amounts to a 75 percent increase from its initial commitment announced prior to the pandemic.

The goal is to become the electric vehicle market leader in North America, the automaker says.