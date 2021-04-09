General Motors says it will be extending production cuts at some of its factories in North America.

The car maker says its decision is the result of a shortage of semi-conductor chips, which is having a big impact on the automotive industry worldwide.

GM says the continuation of the production cuts was already factored into its calculation that the chip shortage could cut its profits this year by up to $2 billion.

The cutbacks come as more Americans are getting their coronavirus vaccine and are ready to spend money and travel again.