General Motors says it will be extending production cuts at some of its factories in North America.
The car maker says its decision is the result of a shortage of semi-conductor chips, which is having a big impact on the automotive industry worldwide.
GM says the continuation of the production cuts was already factored into its calculation that the chip shortage could cut its profits this year by up to $2 billion.
The cutbacks come as more Americans are getting their coronavirus vaccine and are ready to spend money and travel again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.