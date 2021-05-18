If you use Google Photos to back up your memories, listen up.
In two weeks, you'll no longer have unlimited storage.
Google announced last year that come June 1, any new photos and videos customers upload will count toward the free 15 gigabytes of storage that comes with Google accounts.
All content uploaded before that date will not affect that 15 gigabyte total.
If you need more storage, it will cost you. Plans start as low as about $2 a month for 100 gigabytes.
