FOX10 News, along with all the Gray Television stations, is working with the Salvation Army to help "Heal the Heartland."

Gray CEO Hilton Howell on Friday presented a $100,000 check to the Salvation Army as part of that fundraiser.

“Gray Television is proud to launch Heal the Heartland to help rebuild the lives the businesses and the communities that have been so devastated by this tornado and it's really one of the most stunning things that we have ever seen,” Howell said.

“And so while I'm very proud to launch this, I'm very sad to have to do it but we're affected at every level in our company, our viewers and so many different markets, and the Salvation Army has been such a great partner through hurricanes tornadoes and so many devastating events,” Howell said.

The Salvation Army’s Maj. Mark Harwell expressed gratitude for this partnership with Gray Television.

“So, we're so thrilled about this. It's so encouraging (and) blesses our folks who are on the front line so much to have learned about this partnership and this gift. It just motivates them, inspires them as they continue to serve meals to minister with people," Harwell said.

"So, this is so meaningful and most significantly, (for) those who have lost so much, this will mean the world to them. We will put it to good use,” Harwell said.

If you would like to help those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak, text hltornado to 51555 for more information. Remember, data and message rates apply.