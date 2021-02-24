BILOXI, Miss. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System will host mass COVID-19 vaccination events at the Biloxi VA Medical Center in Biloxi and Joint Ambulatory Care Center in Pensacola, on Saturday, February 27 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System (GCVHCS) continues to focus on vaccinating and protecting our Veterans as VA continues to respond to COVID-19. VA healthcare employees continue to work around the clock to distribute the COVID vaccine to all currently eligible Veterans.

This weekend will be the second occasion the Gulf Coast Veterans Health Care System held mass vaccination events at these locations.

Officials are asking all interested Veterans to schedule an appointment for these events. Appointments for these events will be available for:

• Veterans 65 and up

• Veterans with a high-risk medical condition

• Veterans who are essential workers

• Eligible High-Risk Veterans: Community Living Centers and other congregate living settings, Homeless Veterans, Hemodialysis patients, Solid Organ Transplant patients or patients who are listed for transplant, Spinal Cord Injury, and Chemotherapy patients (receiving chemotherapy in a clinic/hospital setting)

• Caregivers of a veteran enrolled in the Comprehensive Caregiver Support Program and receiving a monthly allotment from the VA.

If you meet the criteria to receive a vaccine, please call 1-800-296-8872 (Option 2, then Option 1) to schedule an appointment. If not, please monitor our website www.biloxi.va.gov or our Facebook site, @vagulfcoast, for vaccine phase updates. If you are not able to attend the mass vaccinations events and meet the criteria above, we are encouraging Veterans to still call to get scheduled for our ongoing daily clinics.

Please note that these events WILL NOT be drive-thru events. We are asking all Veterans to please arrive at their assigned appointment time only. Also, in an effort to maintain social distancing we are asking Veterans to limit visitors and/or pets unless absolutely necessary.

If you have medical questions about the vaccine, you can call 1-800-929-7690. You can also stay updated on the latest news regarding COVID-19 at the VA's Coronavirus website.