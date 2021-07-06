Hackers have demanded $70 million after a global cyber attack affects 1,500 businesses worldwide.
Many of the companies hit are clients of Kaseya, a company which provides software tools to shops.
The company's CEO is ensuring customers they're working together with government agencies to get systems secure again.
Initial reports indicate the hackers are a non-government organization based in Russia.
The White House released a statement saying the president has "directed the full resources of the government" to investigate.
