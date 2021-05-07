The Hershey Company is voluntarily recalling a lot of its chocolate shell topping.

The company says the bottles were incorrectly filled with heath shell topping -- which is made with almonds.

If you bought Hershey's chocolate shell topping after April 15 and still have some, you should check your bottle to see if it's included in this recall. You could be eligible for a refund.

Information is available from the FDA.

Hershey says it has contacted all retailers that received the affected product to ask them to remove it from store shelves immediately.

There have been no reports of illness or injury.