Home builders are feeling less optimistic about their business this month.
The National Association of Home Builders says confidence has slipped to the lowest level since August of last year.
Builders are dealing with higher prices for materials.
Although lumber prices are coming down after a dramatic rise, The Wall Street Journal says lumber prices are still nearly three times what’s typical for this time of year.
Builders were stocking up on lumber recently, concerned they would run out.
