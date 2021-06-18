Home prices reached their highest level in two years.
Realtor.com reported that, as of last month, the median national rent jumped 5.5 percent compared to a year ago.
The median price also increased in 43 of the 50 largest metro areas compared to the same period a year ago.
The jump in sales is being credited to increased vaccination rates, which have possibly injected confidence in the safety of moving, driving up demand as well as prices.
