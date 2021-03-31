SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. --On March 28, human remains were found in a wooded area of Sandy Forrest Road in Milton.

A person passing by called 911 after locating what appeared to be skeletal remains.

Today. Santa Rosa County Sherriff’s Office said all indicators are leading Major Crimes Detectives to suspect this death was a homicide.

The remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy and identification. The deceased has been identified but they are waiting to notify the next-of-kin.

The exact cause of death is still under investigation.