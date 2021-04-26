Honda is going all electric in the next 20 years.
The Japanese carmaker says it's going to eliminate gasoline powered cars from its lineup and make only all-electric cars by 2040.
Honda's new chief executive says the company supports the government's new "green" goals.
The company follows in the footsteps of Japan's aims for a 46 percent cut in emissions by 2030, while looking for further ways to cut carbon emissions.
Honda says electric vehicles will account for 40 percent of sales by 2030.
