Honda is going all electric in the next 20 years.

The Japanese carmaker says it's going to eliminate gasoline powered cars from its lineup and make only  all-electric cars by 2040.

Honda's new chief executive says the company supports the government's new "green" goals.

The company follows in the footsteps of Japan's aims for a 46 percent cut in emissions by 2030, while looking for further ways to cut carbon emissions.

Honda says electric vehicles will account for 40 percent of sales by 2030.

