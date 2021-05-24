Housing prices are going through the roof.
That's according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.
According to the report, the median existing home price in April was more than $340,000. That's 19 percent up from last year.
Many who lived in urban areas headed for the suburbs after getting the chance to work from home indefinitely. The mass migration led to the housing inventory dropping 21 percent over a year.
The report also showed existing home sales dropping a little less than 3 percent in April, marking the third straight month of decline.
