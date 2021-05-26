Ikea is recalling some bowls, plates and mugs because of a possible burn hazard.

The Heroisk and Talrika products can become brittle and break when heated, causing food or liquid to leak.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says about 148,000 of these bowls, plates and mugs were sold in the United States. At least 123 of them broke.

Four injuries have been reported. Two required medical attention.

Ikea says customers should stop using the products and return them to the store for a full refund.