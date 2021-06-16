A key indicator of inflation suggests it's on the rise and in a big way.
The Producer Price Index jumped .8 percent in May.
Put together with the previous 11 months, it amounts to a 6.6 percent rise since last May.
That's the largest 12-month increase on record since 2010.
Economists say it's due to rising demand from the economy re-opening and shortages in supply chains.
For you, it means you're paying more for just about everything.
