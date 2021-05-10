NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) -- A bank robber's getaway car in Florida left investigators scratching their heads after the crime.

The Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office said Elijah Shelton called a cab to take him to and from the bank in Navarre on Friday.

"This guy is not gonna be a first-round draft pick for NASA - he takes a cab.. back to his own house. So needless to say, we apprehended him pretty quickly," Sheriff Bob Johnson said.

Investigators said Shelton took a cab on Thursday intending to rob the bank, but the taxi broke down on the way there.

Shelton is charged with robbery and drug possession.

The sheriff said the cab driver will not face charges as they were unaware of Shelton's plan.