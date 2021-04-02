Americans who lost their jobs last year and have already filed their tax returns will have one less headache to deal with.
The Internal Revenue Service will automatically re-calculate their returns to account for the new stimulus tax break.
That is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.
The IRS will then send any refund directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.
