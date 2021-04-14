Today is National Dolphin Day.
Dolphins are mammals -- related to whales and porpoises.
They range in size from four feet to up to 30 feet and are found all over the world.
Dolphins are very social -- living in pods with other dolphins.
You can celebrate National Dolphin Day by educating yourself about the mammals and sharing your knowledge with others.
Use the hashtag #NationalDolphinDay to talk all things dolphin on social media.
