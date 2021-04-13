Grab some lettered tiles in honor of National Scrabble Day.

The legendary board game, which is played internationally, was first named Lexiko and then later Criss-Cross Words before creator Alfred Mosher Butts finally settled on its now familiar title.

Scrabble players score points by creating words on a 15-by-15 grid.

More than 150 million Scrabble boards have been sold over the past few decades, and they can be found in roughly a third of all U.S. households.

Scrabble also made it to the small screen in 1984 as a daytime game show and is also a 2004 inductee of the National Toy Hall of Fame.