JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --According to JCSO, six people, including a 16-year old, are in custody in Jackson County charged with what appears to be a drug related shooting that injured another teen.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says the shooting happened in the early morning hours of December 21st on Jim Ramsey Road in Vancleave. The 17-year old victim was shot in the head and treated at a Mobile hospital.

All suspects are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The 16-year old is charged as an adult. They are identified as:

Dequantae Gillett, 20 years old, Moss Ocean Springs

Tykell Hollins, 18 years old, Moss Point

Derrell Lett, 18 years old, Gautier

Xavier Mitchell, 19 years old, Moss Point

Trevor Barron, 18 years old, Moss Point

Davionne Barnes, 16 years old, Moss Point

They are jailed in the Adult Detention Center on $500,000 bond each.

