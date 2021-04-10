JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --According to JCSO, a Jackson County man died yesterday night after being shot.

Sheriff Mike Ezell says around 10:30 p.m., deputies answered a 911 call at a home in the Virginia City community, north of Ocean Springs.

They then found 29-year old Joseph Aaron Posey deceased on the front porch.

Sheriff Ezell says no charges have been filed at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation and appears to be domestic related.

The case will go before a grand jury for further review.