JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. --According to JCSO, a Jackson County man died yesterday night after being shot.
Sheriff Mike Ezell says around 10:30 p.m., deputies answered a 911 call at a home in the Virginia City community, north of Ocean Springs.
They then found 29-year old Joseph Aaron Posey deceased on the front porch.
Sheriff Ezell says no charges have been filed at this time.
The shooting remains under investigation and appears to be domestic related.
The case will go before a grand jury for further review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.