BILOXI, Miss. --According to JCSO, Olyvya Rebecca Tozer was found this morning, March 2, in Biloxi.

She is safe and the investigation continues.

The 14-year-old from Jackson County was reported missing yesterday.

According to Sheriff Mike Ezell, Tozer was last seen Monday around 2:30 p.m. getting into a gray or silver Toyota Camry at St. Martin High School.