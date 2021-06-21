(SRSO) - At approximately midnight on Monday 6/21/2021 Santa Rosa Deputies responded to a local area hospital in reference to a report of a shooting. According to the victim, the incident took place on Munson Highway in the area of the Rails to Trails Bicycle Path.

The victim reported he had been jogging in this area when he was approached from behind by an unknown individual wearing a mask. The suspect brandished a handgun and the two began to struggle over the gun. The gun discharged grazing the victim and the suspect fled. The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim described the suspect as a darker skinned male approximately 5’9 and 180 lbs. No further description is available. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

This case is currently being investigated by SRSO Major Crimes Investigators. Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call investigators at 983-1230 or Crime Stoppers at 437-STOP