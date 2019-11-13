Kindergartners who dressed alike for Twin Day insist they 'look exactly the same'

(Meredith) -- A pair of kindergartners who dressed alike for "Twin Day" at their Alabama elementary school last month insist they're identical.
Britney Tankersley said her son, Myles, wanted to match with his classmate, Tanner, because of their uncanny resemblance.
"He went on and on about how they looked exactly the same," Tankersley told TODAY. "'We both have brown eyes, we both have dark hair,' and he was just adamant."
She managed to track down Tanner's mother and went to a Walmart in Foley to buy the boys matching outfits.
The next day, a teacher sent Tankersley a photo of the 5-year-old boys standing side by side. That image brought the mom to tears.
"I was basically crying because it was so sweet," she said. "Obviously, I know that they don't look alike at all. But he didn't see that, you know? I expected to get a picture of another white child with light skin and brown hair, whatever, but I didn't get that at all. And I said, 'That is the sweetest thing in the whole world.'"
Tankersley posted the adorable photo to Facebook -- and it quickly went viral, amassing more than 500,000 reactions.
"Obviously two very different children, but Myles didn’t see that. Wouldn’t the world be such a better place if we could all view it through the eyes of a couple 5yr olds," she wrote.
The two boys are now best buddies, and their families have spent more time together since Twin Day.
