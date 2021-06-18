Kohl's has joined the growing list of major retailers who plan to be closed on Thanksgiving day.

For the second year in a row, Kohl's has made the decision to give its employees the holiday off before Black Friday. Kohl's joins Target, Walmart and Best Buy in closing for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kohl's says its customers can still shop virtually through the store's mobile app or website.

The company says it will release its retail business hours for the entire holiday season as well as its Black Friday specials at a later date.