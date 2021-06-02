Krispy Kreme is getting ready to go public, again.
The company was taken private in 2016.
The doughnut chain reported a strong quarter, a sign Americans are back to picking up doughnut orders.
It plans to list on the NASDAQ under the symbol “DNUT.”
