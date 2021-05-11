Lawmakers are pushing airline companies over canceled flights and travel expiration dates.

Senators Edward Markey and Richard Blumenthal have written 10 domestic airlines to offer cash refunds for canceled tickets related to the pandemic, whether initiated by the airline or customers.

They also want airlines to indefinitely eliminate travel expiration dates for flight credits.

Many travelers were offered travel credits instead of refunds when the pandemic shut down airline flights and border crossings.

And others with travel credits may see them expire before being able to use them as travel opens up again.