Professional networking site LinkedIn says it has not been hacked.

That's even though data from about half a billion users has been posted for sale online.

The company says the post was made on a website popular with hackers. But, according to LinkedIn, the information was taken only from users' public profiles.

Some of the data was aggregated from other websites.

The company says it did not see any private information in the post.

A cybersecurity site says the information includes users' names, e-mails, phone numbers and professional titles.

But, some of that data can still be used for robocall scams.