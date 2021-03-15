Prosecutors said a Pensacola school assistant principal conspired with her daughter to rig a homecoming court election.

Laura Rose Carroll, 50, is an assistant principal at Bellview Elementary School. According to investigators, Carroll and her daughter, who is a student at Tate High School, accessed student FOCUS accounts and cast hundreds of fraudulent ballots in Tate High School’s Homecoming Court vote.

The daughter won the vote and was named homecoming queen.

Investigators said several students reported that the daughter described using her mother's FOCUS account access to cast the votes. They also said they found that Carroll's account accessed hundreds of high school records for Tate High School students since August 2019.

Carroll and her daughter were charged with offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks, and electronic devices (a 3rd-degree felony), unlawful use of a two-way communications device (a 3rd-degree felony), criminal use of personally identifiable information (a 3rd-degree felony) and conspiracy to commit these offenses (a 1st-degree misdemeanor.)