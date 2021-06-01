AGUA DULCE, Calif. (WALA) -- A gunman walked into a Los Angeles County fire station and shot several people before fleeing the scene and then setting a house on fire.
It started Tuesday in the town of Agua Dulce. FOX11 News in Los Angeles reported the gunman opened fire at the station around 11 a.m.
A male victim was shot several times and was airlifted to a hospital and later died, FOX11 reported.
After the shooting, officers were searching for a white Toyota truck that was later found at a home in the nearby town of Acton. T
hat house later went up in flames and FOX11's helicopter spotted a body in the swimming pool. It's unclear if the person is the suspect.
