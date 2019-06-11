What more could you ask for and what better way to show love for your favorite burger than a brand new pair of Whataburger running Shoes.
The Texas based burger restaurant recently released a new line of Whataburger themed merchandise including these mouthwatering running shoes.
The shoes cost $42.99 and are available for men and women. You can purchase them here https://shop.whataburger.com/apparel/whataburger-custom-running-style-shoe/
Other Whataburger accessories include socks, pajamas, bibs and Pez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.