Lumber prices are starting to fall during the month of June after seeing recent record highs.
Futures for July delivery dropped Tuesday, more than 40 percent since hitting record highs reached in May.
Prices increased over shortages in the industry.
The increase in lumber prices also added about $36,000 to the price of a new home, according to the National Association of Home Builders.
